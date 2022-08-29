New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 85,295

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained below 100-thousand for a second day, but the number of critical cases climbed.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 85-thousand-295 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day including 363 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload stands at about 22-point-nine million.The daily tally dropped by some ten-thousand from a day ago and about 25-thousand from a week ago. The figure fell below 100-thousand for the first time in four weeks for Sunday tallies.Despite the downward trend in infections, the number of critical patients and deaths remain high.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by two from the previous day to 581, the highest since April 26. The figure remained above 500 for the fifth consecutive day.Seventy deaths were reported Saturday raising the death toll to 26-thousand-569. The overall case fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 43-point-two percent, up zero-point-four percentage points from a day ago.