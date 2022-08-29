Menu Content

PPP to Revise Party Rules to Form New Emergency Committee

2022-08-28

The ruling People Power Party has decided to refurbish party constitutions and rules, and form a new emergency committee following a court ruling that suspended its interim leader Joo Ho-young from duty.

The party's spokespersons announced the decision in a press briefing on Saturday after an emergency meeting of party members that lasted for five hours from 4 p.m.

After the marathon meeting, the party said that under the unprecedented circumstances, it has decided to revise party rules first and form a new emergency committee.

The decision came after the Seoul Southern District Court accepted an injunction requested by former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok.

The party reaffirmed its plan to take legal steps against the court decision that suspended the interim leader from duty, although it will follow the ruling.

The party also strongly warned Lee on his words and deeds, urging the party's ethics committee to take additional disciplinary measures against him.
