Foreign Minister Departs for Mongolia

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin has embarked on a trip to Mongolia for talks with his Mongolian counterpart.Departing for the trip from Incheon International Airport on Sunday morning, Minister Park told reporters that his trip would be the first visit by a South Korean foreign minister to Mongolia since the two nations upgraded their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership last year.The visit will also be the first official trip by South Korea's top diplomat to Mongolia since 2014.Park said that he would pay a courtesy call on President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and convey President Yoon Suk Yeol's letter.The top diplomat said that South Korea and Mongolia share the universal values of democracy and human rights, adding that Seoul intends to bolster their bilateral solidarity in their shared values.The minister plans to propose that the two nations strengthen cooperation in supply chains and North Korea policy.Park will begin his three-day trip to Mongolia with a visit to a memorial park for Lee Tae-joon in Ulaanbaatar, a doctor who opened a hospital in Mongolia and fought for Korea's independence.The minister is scheduled to hold talks with his Mongolian counterpart, Batmunkh Battsetseg on Monday.