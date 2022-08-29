Ruling Camp Vows to Work to Curb Prices Ahead of Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

The government, presidential office and the ruling party have pledged to work to reduce the people's burden from soaring prices ahead of the Chuseok holiday next month.The ruling camp also stressed legislative efforts to resolve issues closely related to people's livelihoods and push for major policy tasks in this year's regular parliamentary session.The ruling bloc discussed those issues on Sunday in a meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Seoul. The participants included People Power Party Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong, chief policymaker Sung Il-jong, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki.In the meeting, Kweon said the party and the government should take preemptive measures to curb prices ahead of the Chuseok holiday, calling for releasing stockpiles of farm products and temporary tariff cuts for imported agricultural and fishery products.Prime Minister Han said that despite all the effort the government has made so far, it was not enough to meet public expectations.He added that the government will check and improve the efficacy of policies and make more efforts to explain the policies to the public.The presidential chief of staff also said he felt sorry that the government is not meeting the public's expectations in some aspects, vowing the utmost effort to make a government trusted by the people.