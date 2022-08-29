DP Set to Elect New Leader, Supreme Council Members

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) is set to elect its new leader and supreme council members on Sunday.The party will hold its national convention at 1 p.m. at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul to elect a new chair.The party's former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is almost certain to win the leadership race, securing cumulative votes of 78-point-22 percent in a series of regional polls held among DP members who pay party dues. Rep. Park Yong-jin is in second place with 21-point-78 percent.In the race for the party's supreme council members, Rep. Jung Chung-rae maintained the lead with cumulative votes of 27-point-65 percent, trailed by Rep. Ko Min-jung with 22-point-02 percent.They are followed by Park Chan-dae, Jang Kyung-tae and Seo Young-kyo. The top five are likely to win their posts in the supreme council.The final results will be released after an online poll conducted for party delegates on Sunday, which accounts for 30 percent of the leadership race. The regional votes on party members take up 40 percent, while a public survey accounts for 25 percent.