Lee Jae-myung Elected DP's New Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) was elected as the party's new chairman on Sunday.During the party's national convention at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, the DP announced the combined results of votes from party members and opinion polls.Lee secured a total of 77-point-77 percent of votes to outpace Rep. Park Yong-jin, who garnered 22-point-23 percent.In his acceptance speech, Lee recounted his promise to make a strong, competent and unified party and pledged to keep that promise by any means.Lee said that he would take on the role with the mindset that society’s call for his leadership will end if he fails to lay the groundwork for the party’s return to power.Lee also said he is willing to cooperate with the government and the ruling party if it helps improve people's lives, adding that he would call for a meeting with the president.The party also elected five new supreme council members – Reps. Jung Chung-rae, Park Chan-dae, Jang Kyung-tae, Seo Young-kyo and Ko Min-jung. With the exception of Ko, the new members are considered to be part of a pro-Lee faction.