Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will conduct the second part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) exercise for four days starting Monday.In the second part of the exercise which runs through Thursday, the allies will conduct training on counterattack operations to secure the safety of the capital region in the event of an assault by North Korea.The allies assigned different target locations in the North in the training for such operations in past years, but have not disclosed where the targets are, a practice they continue into this year's exercise.The two nations kicked off the large-scale UFS exercise last Monday and completed the first part of the drill on Friday, which focused on repelling North Korean attacks and defending the greater Seoul area. They conducted a four-day crisis management training before the UFS.