Prime Minister Expects Inflation Situation to Improve from October

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Sunday that the inflation situation should begin to improve around October.Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, the prime minister said that he believes the nation can resolve the inflation issue if the causes are promptly identified and addressed.Han attributed the recent inflation to abundant liquidity across the world as well as supply chain disruptions brought about by the conflicts between the United States and China and the war in Ukraine.The prime minister said that the government has implemented eight measures so far to stabilize people's livelihoods and expects the inflation situation to get better from October.He said that despite expected economic pain, the United States is aggressively raising its key interest rate to rein in soaring prices, and South Korea will likely follow suit, albeit with smaller rate hikes at a slower pace.Regarding the local currency's recent fall against the U.S. dollar, the prime minister said it is globally permitted for authorities to intervene in the foreign exchange to reduce excessive volatility, but such intervention should be only undertaken at a minimum when necessary.