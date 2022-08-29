New UN Special Rapporteur for N. Korea Human Rights to Begin S. Korea Visit

Photo : KBS News

Elizabeth Salmon, the newly appointed UN special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights, will begin her first official visit to South Korea this week.Salmon, who arrived in South Korea on Saturday, will begin working in an official capacity from Monday.During the four-day trip, the UN envoy, whose term began on August 1, will meet with South Korean officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and unification as well as North Korean human rights organizations.Salmon is scheduled to visit Hanawon on Tuesday to observe operations at the state-run resettlement center for newly arrived North Korean defectors before visiting the Joint Security Area of Panmunjeom inside the Demilitarized Zone the next day.The UN official will attend a peace forum organized by the unification ministry on Thursday, followed by a meeting on Friday with unification minister Kwon Young-se to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea and hold a press conference to brief on the results of her South Korea trip.On the last day of the trip, Salmon is scheduled to meet with the family of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea in western waters in 2020.