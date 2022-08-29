Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP's New Leadership to Visit Former President Moon

Written: 2022-08-29 09:22:32Updated: 2022-08-29 09:31:08

DP's New Leadership to Visit Former President Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party’s(DP) freshly elected chairman, Lee Jae-myung, and the party’s new leadership will pay a visit to former President Moon Jae-in on Monday.

Lee and the newly elected leadership first visited the Seoul National Cemetery on Monday morning before attending a meeting of the party's Supreme Council.

The council will then travel to Yangsan in South Gyeongsang Province to visit former President Moon in the afternoon.

The visit is interpreted as an effort to quell internal conflict between the pro-Lee faction within the party and members who are not in that group.

Lee was elected as the party's new leader at the national convention on Sunday, securing 77-point-77 points of votes from party members and opinion polls, and will serve a two-year term along with the rest of the new leadership.

As chairman, Lee will hold the right to recommend the party's candidates for the next general election for 2024.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >