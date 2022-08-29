Menu Content

S. Korea Sends Delegation to US over Inflation Reduction Act

Written: 2022-08-29 09:38:28Updated: 2022-08-29 10:24:56

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of South Korean government officials will visit the United States this week to deliver concerns over a new U.S. law that excludes electric vehicles(EVs) assembled outside North America from tax incentives.

The delegation comprising senior officials from the ministries of industry, finance and foreign affairs will make a three-day visit to the U.S. from Monday.

During the emergency trip, the delegation will visit the U.S. Trade Representative's office, the treasury and commerce departments and Congress.

The government officials plan to convey Seoul’s concerns and the local auto industry’s stance on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act while discussing possible remedial measures.

The visit comes amid growing concerns in South Korea over the new U.S. law signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

While South Korean carmakers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation, previously benefited from an EV tax deduction in the U.S. market, the Inflation Reduction Act reduces the scope of such tax subsidies to purchases of EVs assembled in North America and those that have batteries made with materials from the continent.
