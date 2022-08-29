Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Monthly Sales of K-Pop Albums Top 10 Million for First Time in July

Written: 2022-08-29 09:57:19Updated: 2022-08-29 10:27:23

Monthly Sales of K-Pop Albums Top 10 Million for First Time in July

Photo : YONHAP News

Monthly sales of K-pop albums surpassed ten million copies for the first time in July thanks to the expanding global fandom of Korean idol groups.

According to head researcher Kim Jin-woo of Circle Chart, which reports accumulated sales and streams, the combined sales of the nation's top 400 physical albums came to ten million-827-thousand-324 copies in July, up 40-point-two percent from a month earlier.

It marks the first time monthly sales have exceeded ten million since the chart began compiling data in 2010, and represents a 116-point-eight percent increase from a year ago.

Girl group aespa's second mini album “Girls” took the top place with one-point-64 million copies sold last month.

Boy group Enhypen's “Manifesto: Day 1” came in second with one-point-four million copies sold, while “Sector 17” by boy group Seventeen ranked third at one-point-34 million copies.

The cumulative sales for the first seven months of the year came to 46 million copies, up 15 million from a year earlier. Kim partially attributed the increase to the purchase of older albums by foreign fans seeking to catch up on back catalogues.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >