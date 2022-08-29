N. Korea Propaganda Outlets Again Condemn S. Korea-US Joint Military Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's propaganda outlets have again slammed the joint South Korea-U.S. military drills as plans to advance into Pyongyang.The North’s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri reported that South Korea and the United States have begun holding the second part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) exercise on Monday. It claimed that, like the first part, the second part of the joint drills is aimed at invading the North.The report was particularly critical of what it claimed are the allies’ plans to advance into Pyongyang, calling them a serious, intolerable act of political and military provocation which clearly demonstrates that the purpose of the joint exercises is not defensive but rather to invade the North through a preemptive strike.Another propaganda outlet, DPRK Today, said that by revealing that the UFS is aimed at marching into Pyongyang, South Korea and the U.S. clearly showed that they are conducting an aggressive war game exercise.