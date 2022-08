Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has become the under-18 basketball champion of Asia for the first time in 22 years.Team Korea, led by coach Lee Se-beom, beat Japan 77-73 in the final of the championship organized by FIBA, or the International Basketball Federation, held in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday, Korea time.With Sunday’s victory, South Korea won the under-18 competition for the first time since the 2000 championships held in Malaysia to secure its fourth overall title.South Korea’s Lee Joo-yeong was named MVP after scoring a total of 28 points on Sunday, including three three-pointers, in addition to four rebounds and five assists.Lee was also on the list the tournament's top five players, the “All-Star Five.”