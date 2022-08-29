Menu Content

Pres. Yoon Says He Believes PPP Will Draw Reasonable Conclusion

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will respect decisions made by the party’s lawmakers and members over its leadership crisis.

Yoon made the remark on his way to work on Monday after being asked to comment on the view that he should step in and address the chaos within the PPP over its contested leadership.

The president said that he believes the party will draw a reasonable conclusion for its future and the future of the country following intense debates.

Yoon's comments appeared to reaffirm his principle of non-intervention in party affairs following the PPP's decision on Saturday to refurbish the party’s charter and rules and form a new emergency committee.

The decision was made after the Seoul Southern District Court accepted an injunction requested by former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok and suspended the party’s interim chief, Joo Ho-young, from his duties until a ruling is made on the fate of the emergency committee.
