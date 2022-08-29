Menu Content

PPP to Launch New Emergency Steering Committee by Chuseok

PPP to Launch New Emergency Steering Committee by Chuseok

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will complete the formation of a new emergency steering committee before the Chuseok holiday in mid-September.

The decision was unanimously reached on Monday by the current interim leadership committee, which also decided to elevate party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong to the role of acting interim chief until the new panel is launched.

This comes after a Seoul court effectively accepted an injunction by former party leader Lee Jun-seok seeking a suspension of the emergency committee responsible for his ouster.

The court suspended interim chief Joo Ho-young from his duties until a ruling is made on the committee's fate.

The interim leadership plans to convene a meeting of the party's Assembly members as early as Tuesday to discuss revising party regulations on what constitutes an "emergency situation" and how to manage an emergency committee.
