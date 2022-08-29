New DP Leader Upholds Cooperation with Yoon Gov't to Improve Livelihoods

Photo : YONHAP News

The new leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Lee Jae-myung, has pledged to proactively work with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to realize an upgraded livelihood for the citizenry.Presiding over the party's Supreme Council for the first time on Monday, Lee said he wanted to see the incumbent government succeed because its success implies an improvement in the lives of the people.While also underlining that he will fight against regression and authoritarian leadership threatening democracy and the people's livelihoods, the new DP chief said he would work hard to overcome inflation, the depreciating Korean won, the rising key interest rate and other livelihood issues, saying there cannot be partisan discord on such matters.Lee also formally requested a meeting with the president to discuss such goals.Internally, Lee promised to focus on practical reforms of the DP, first setting up one body under his office to address economic and livelihood issues and another to preserve democracy.He also pledged to continue to develop the party molded by the leaderships of Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in, while reforming it into one that is evaluated for its capabilities and achievements.