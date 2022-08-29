Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Mongolia Discuss Enhancing Economic Security Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Mongolia held a ministerial meeting on Monday and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation.Foreign minister Park Jin, who is on a three-day visit to Mongolia this week, met with his Mongolian counterpart, Batmunkh Battsetseg, and praised the advancement of the two-way ties in a diverse range of sectors since establishing diplomatic relations 32 years ago.Park said the Yoon Suk Yeol administration seeks to become a global leader that contributes to liberty, peace and prosperity and hopes to work with Mongolia to that end based on the shared values of democracy and human rights.The Mongolian foreign minister welcomed Park's visit, the first by a South Korean foreign minister in eight years, saying it will pave the way for a strengthened strategic partnership and open new doors for cooperation.Park's visit coincides with Mongolia's increasing strategic value amid escalating Sino-U.S. rivalry and tensions between Washington and Moscow. Its abundance of resources has also attracted international attention amid efforts to secure global supply chains.Park is set to pay a courtesy call to Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, where he is expected to deliver a letter from President Yoon wishing for an advancement in bilateral relations.