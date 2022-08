Photo : KBS News

Blackpink bagged two awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards(VMAs), the first such feat for a K-pop girl group.The quartet won for Best Metaverse Performance and Best K-Pop Song during the awards ceremony held on Sunday at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.The metaverse honor was for the group's performance of “The Virtual,” a digital concert that occurred within the video game PUBG Mobile. Blackpink's Lisa took home the Best K-pop song for "Lalisa", her self-titled track released last September, becoming the first solo artist to win the prize.In 2020, Blackpink had won in the Song of Summer category of the VMAs for their hit single “How You Like That.”The Group of the Year award went to K-pop phenomenon BTS, who beat out the Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons and Måneskin among others for a fourth consecutive win since 2019.