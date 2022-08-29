Ex-PPP Chair Criticizes Party's Call for More Disciplinary Action against Him

Photo : YONHAP News

Former chair of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Lee Jun-seok has criticized fellow party members for urging its ethics committee to swiftly impose additional disciplinary action against him.In a clip of an interview with local media posted on YouTube on Monday, Lee said the people may likely find the latest development very unusual and urged the party to avoid creating further controversy in an attempt to cover up the first one that led to his ouster.Lee also took a swipe at party members who made insulting remarks against the judiciary over its granting his injunction request against the PPP's emergency leadership.Regarding the party's latest decision to launch a new emergency steering committee after the court accepted his injunction, Lee said such a “detour” is not in the party’s best interest.He then called for a more comprehensive assessment of situations deemed unconstitutional or inappropriate.The ruling camp held a general meeting of lawmakers on Saturday to discuss the aftermath of the court's decision which suspended its interim leader, Joo Ho-young.