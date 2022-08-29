Expert Panel Suggests Scrapping Pre-Entry COVID-19 Test Rule for Inbound Travelers

Photo : KBS News

An expert advisory panel on infectious diseases under the prime minister's office has suggested the government scrap its pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirement for inbound overseas travelers.Committee chair Jung Ki-suck said on Monday that the panel concluded the government should do away with the compulsory PCR or rapid antigen test 48 and 24 hours prior to departure, respectively, during last week's session.The chief reasoned that a lack of accuracy in overseas tests, the validity of the results and the economic burden on South Korean nationals entering from abroad justified the requirement’s abolishment.Jung stressed, however, that the post-entry test required within the first 24 hours should be maintained so authorities can monitor the possible entry of variants from overseas.Noting that the current wave is passing its peak, he called for thorough preparations for various scenarios, such as a smaller resurgence than anticipated or another wave of the pandemic in the upcoming fall and winter seasons.