KOSPI Hits One-Month Low, Exchange Rate Tops 1,350 Won

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s benchmark stock index hit a month-low on Monday while its currency rate against the dollar topped one-thousand-350 won following the U.S. Fed’s indication of further aggressive key rate hikes down the road.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) shed 54-point-14 points, or two-point-18 percent, on Monday, to close the day at two-thousand-426-point-89.It is the lowest closing level since the index hit two-thousand-415-point-53 points on July 27.The tumble came after U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at Friday’s Jackson Hole meeting that higher interest rates will likely persist “for some time.”The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also plummeted, losing 22-point-56 points, or two-point-81 percent, to close at 779-point-89.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened 19-point-one won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-350-point-four won.It is the first time the won-dollar exchange rate closed at over one-thousand-350 since April 28 of 2009, when it hit one-thousand-356-point-eight.