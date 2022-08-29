THAAD Base Moves toward Normalization with Start of Environmental Survey

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has begun an environmental impact assessment survey at the THAAD missile defense base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, taking the first step toward normalizing base operations.According to the military on Monday, the defense ministry held its first consultation meeting on August 19 before beginning a field inspection.Back in June, the ministry had asked related agencies to recommend members for an evaluation council, but Seongju County took two months to name a resident representative.Defense minister Lee Jong-sup confirmed the county’s responsibility for the delay while addressing parliament on Monday, stating that the council formed on August 19.Construction at the site can only resume once the environmental impact survey is completed. While such surveys typically take more than a year, the ministry intends to shorten the period, aiming for completion within the first half of next year.The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system has been a focal point in the recent escalation of tensions between South Korea and China, which staunchly opposes the system's deployment in South Korea.