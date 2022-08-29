Im Sung-jae Finishes Runner-Up in PGA's Season Finale

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean professional golfer Im Sung-jae finished runner-up in the PGA's season finale, the closest a South Korean player has come to winning the FedEx Cup.The 24-year-old ended the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, tying for second place with American Scottie Scheffler at 20-under par.The two runners-up were just one stroke behind champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who took home 18 million dollars with his third FedEx Cup victory. Lee came away with five-point-75 million dollars.The winner of the Tour Championship, which followed three playoff tournaments, is also crowned the FedEx Cup champion. The best performance previously by a South Korean player was in 2007, when PGA veteran Choi Kyoung-ju finished the playoffs in fifth place.Meanwhile, fellow South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon entered the Tour Championship for the first time, finishing in 27th place at one-under.