Survey: Cost of Setting up Chuseok 'Charye' Table Jumps 6.4% Y/Y

The cost of setting a "charye" table for ancestral rites during the Chuseok holiday has risen over six percent from last year amid the rising cost of food items.Results of a survey conducted by the Korea Price Research Center were published on Monday. It analyzed the average cost of some 30 food items put on the household rites table, collected from eight traditional markets in major cities across the nation between last Friday and Monday.It said an average of 277-thousand-940 won would be needed for a household of four people to set up the Chuseok memorial table this year. It is six-point-four percent higher than a year earlier.Twenty-one of the 29 surveyed food items saw their prices rise from last year, including spinach, the price of which jumped over 23 percent.Recent heavy downpours and heat waves were attributed to the price increase in addition to inflation.