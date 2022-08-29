DP's New Leader Meets Fmr. President, Moon Stresses Diversity for Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Moon Jae-in has called on the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to embrace different views within the party in order to innovate, integrate and expand.According to DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon on Monday, Moon made the remark in a meeting with newly elected DP leaders, including its chair Lee Jae-myung, who visited the ex-president’s residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province earlier in the day.Assessing that groups supporting him and Lee within the party overlap with each other 99 percent, Moon said efforts to embrace the remaining one percent will help further expand the party.Moon also stressed the DP’s efforts to improve the people's livelihoods amid a challenging economy and offer a political alternative for the nation’s future.Monday's meeting was the first for Lee and Moon since both had attended a ceremony in May marking the 13th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.The former DP presidential candidate's meeting with Moon, who had led the liberal party before becoming president, came as the freshly-elected party chief sought to bring unity to the party divided during leadership campaigning.