PPP Leadership, Ex-Chair File Injunctions against Eachother

Photo : YONHAP News

Former chair of the People Power Party(PPP) Lee Jun-seok and the ruling party’s emergency leadership have each filed a court injunction to incapacitate the other’s moves amid the deepening internal discord.According to the legal community on Monday, Lee filed an injunction with the Seoul Southern District Court earlier in the day seeking to suspend the efficacy of the PPP emergency committee and its eight remaining active members.It is a follow-up move on Lee’s part after the same court accepted his earlier injunction seeking the suspension of emergency committee head Joo Ho-young.The court had judged that a six-month suspension imposed on Lee by the party’s ethics committee over allegations of covering up sexual bribery did not amount to a crisis, which the party had used to justify its decision to appoint Joo as its interim leader, automatically depriving Lee from his party leadership.The PPP leadership, which immediately challenged the court decision issued last Friday, also filed an injunction on Monday seeking the suspension of the ruling's execution.