Politics

S. Korean Delegation Arrives in US over Inflation Reduction Act

Written: 2022-08-30 08:09:58Updated: 2022-08-30 09:51:34

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of South Korean government officials has arrived in the United States to deliver concerns over a new U.S. law that excludes electric vehicles(EVs) assembled outside North America from tax incentives.

The group of senior officials from the ministries of industry, finance and foreign affairs arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday for a three-day visit.

During the emergency trip, the emissaries will visit the U.S. Trade Representative's office, the treasury and commerce departments and Congress.

Upon arrival, An Sung-il, head of the trade ministry's new trade order strategic bureau, told reporters that the officials plan to convey Seoul’s concerns and the local auto industry’s stance on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. He added that the delegation will also discuss possible measures to address the issue with the U.S.

The visit comes amid growing concerns in South Korea over the new U.S. law signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

Meanwhile, trade minister Ahn Duk-geun plans to meet with U.S. officials for talks on the act during his trip to Washington scheduled for next week.
