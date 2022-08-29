Ambassador: S. Korea, US Agree to Launch Talks on Inflation Reduction Act

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to hold talks on possible solutions to address Seoul’s concerns over a new U.S. law that withholds tax incentives from purchases of electric vehicles(EVs) made outside North America.South Korea’s ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong made the announcement on Monday in a meeting with South Korean correspondents in Washington amid growing concerns in South Korea over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.The top envoy said that the South Korean embassy has met with various officials from the U.S. administration and Congress to underscore the unfairness of provisions in the law that discriminate against South Korean automakers, to which the U.S. officials have voiced no objections.Some of the U.S. officials reportedly considered it reasonable for South Korea to raise issues with the law, which was signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.Through negotiations with the U.S. administration and Congress, the government is seeking to remedy the issue with a revision of the law.While South Korean carmakers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation, previously benefited from an EV tax deduction in the U.S. market, the Inflation Reduction Act reduces the scope of such tax subsidies to purchases of EVs assembled in North America and those that have batteries made with materials from the continent.