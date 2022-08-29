Menu Content

Politics

Foreign Minister Delivers Yoon's Letter to Mongolian President

Written: 2022-08-30 09:32:15Updated: 2022-08-30 11:02:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin paid a courtesy call on Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and delivered President Yoon Suk Yeol's letter on Monday.

Presenting the letter, minister Park said that he visited Mongolia to convey Yoon's strong commitment to further developing the strategic partnership between South Korea and Mongolia, and to discuss substantial measures to enhance the bilateral ties.

The president’s letter reportedly referred to the two nations as close brother countries, strategic partners in democracy and important collaborators in supply chain stability.

Minister Park echoed the sentiment, expressing hope that South Korea will enhance cooperation and solidarity with Mongolia, with which it shares the universal values of democracy and human rights.

In response, the Mongolian president assessed that every aspect of the two nations’ ties has developed dramatically since they established diplomatic relations in 1990, adding that cooperation with South Korea is a top priority for Mongolia.
