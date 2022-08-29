Rains Forecast for Most Parts of Nation Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies and rains are forecast for most parts of the nation, with more than 100 millimeters of rain expected for the central region.The Korea Meteorological Administration announced on Tuesday that the central region and northern parts of North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces will receive 30 to 80 millimeters of rain.Some parts of those regions are expected to be hit with 120 millimeters or more.The bottom part of the country stretching from the southern parts of North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces all the way down to Jeju Island are forecast to receive five to 40 millimeters.A heavy downpour of some 30 millimeters per hour is expected to hit the central region and South Chungcheong Province between the morning and afternoon before moving to the inland areas of Gangwon Province and northern parts of North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.The rainfall is forecast to let up in most parts of the nation by Wednesday afternoon.