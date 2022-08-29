New COVID-19 Cases Rise Above 110,000

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed back above 110-thousand as weekday testing rates resumed.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 115-thousand-638 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 380 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to over 23 million-142-thousand.The daily tally increased by some 72-thousand from a day ago, but it usually falls on Mondays right after weekends and climbs again from Tuesdays.The tally declined by over 34-thousand from a week ago.Despite the slowing trend, the numbers of critical cases and deaths remain high.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients fell by six from the previous day to 591, remaining above 500 for the seventh consecutive day.Seventy-one deaths were reported on Monday, up 22 from a day ago. The overall death toll came to 26-thousand-689 with the fatality rate remaining at zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 42-point-four percent, down one-point-three percentage points from a day ago.