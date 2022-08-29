US Ambassador: S. Korea-US Alliance is Linchpin of Peace, Prosperity in Region

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg has reaffirmed his government's position that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the linchpin that safeguards peace and prosperity in the region.Goldberg made the remark during a special lecture on Seoul-Washington relations and other issues at Seoul National University on Monday.The ambassador said the deep security relationship between the allies is centered on responding to threats from North Korea and uncertainties in the region, describing the alliance as “ironclad.”Goldberg encouraged Seoul to work with Washington on including the underprivileged in society to meet both security and economic goals.The ambassador also mentioned the Inflation Reduction Act, which withholds tax incentives from purchases of electric vehicles(EVs) made outside North America.Denying that the law targets South Korea, Goldberg stated that he has heard the opinions of the South Korean government and companies on the tax breaks for EVs, and the issue is one to be resolved through discussions.