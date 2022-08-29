Menu Content

Pres. Yoon, DP Chief Lee Hold Phone Talks, Agree to Meet Soon

Written: 2022-08-30 14:25:23Updated: 2022-08-30 14:43:40

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the newly elected chief of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Jae-myung have agreed to meet at an early date during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

President Yoon and Rep. Lee briefly spoke via phone when Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Lee Jin-bok paid a courtesy visit to the new party chair after his election on Sunday.

During the three-to-four minute conversation, Lee thanked President Yoon for bringing tranquility to Pyeongsan Village in South Gyeongsang Province, where right-wing protesters had been staging aggressive demonstrations outside the retirement home of former President Moon Jae-in.

In response, President Yoon asked for Lee's cooperation in drawing up economic bills that can help restore people's livelihoods.

According to DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon, the two agreed to meet at the earliest possible date without regard for formality and procedure to deepen cooperation.

Lee, the main opposition party’s former presidential candidate, also reiterated his hopes for President Yoon’s success.
