Infectious Disease Response Budget Gets 2 Tln Won Haircut for 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will cut its funding for infectious disease response by more than two trillion won next year as the nation shifts its COVID-19 efforts to the management of high-risk cases.In the 2023 budget approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, four-point-five trillion won is earmarked for the improvement of the infectious disease response system, down from six-point-nine trillion won this year, with a focus on viral mutation analysis, antibody studies and research on long-term effects.The budget for advanced prevention, including vaccinations, has been slashed by two-point-four trillion won to one-point-one trillion next year.Funds for quarantine measures, including testing and treatment, remained unchanged at one-point-six trillion won, as did post-infection compensation at one-point-eight trillion won.The government plans to spend 257 billion won to establish 17-hundred emergency facilities equipped with negative pressure beds, while another 18-point-seven billion won is designated for the construction of five regional hospitals specializing in infectious diseases.