UN Rapporteur: Enforced Disappearance Crimes Exist in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly appointed UN special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights Elizabeth Salmón says enforced disappearance is among the most heinous international crimes, and that the international community knows such crimes exist in North Korea.In a congratulatory video message played on Tuesday at an event co-hosted by the Citizens' Alliance for North Korean Human Rights and the UN Human Rights Office in Seoul, Salmón said North Korea's crimes of enforced disappearance came to light thanks to the very brave people who testified from various environments over the years.Noting that Tuesday marks the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, Salmón stressed that enforced disappearance is a crime favored and perpetrated by many dictatorships around the world.Enforced disappearance refers to an arrest, detention or an abduction by institutions or agents of the state. The 1969 Korean Air hijacking by North Korea is one example of such a crime.The unification ministry estimates some 100-thousand people were abducted by North Korean agents during the Korean War and another three-thousand-830 were abducted after the Armistice Agreement, over 500 of whom are still believed to be detained in the North.