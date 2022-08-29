RAND: N. Korea May Aggressively Employ Biochemical Weapons in Peacetime

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. think tanks say North Korea may, in the future, more aggressively employ its biochemical weapons of mass destruction and cyber capabilities in peacetime.The Asan Institute for Policy Studies and the RAND Corporation on Tuesday held a joint news conference in Seoul to introduce their new analysis.The think tanks warned that North Korea can now more aggressively utilize other types of Weapons of Mass Destruction besides nuclear warheads, or "other WMD(OWMD)," such as chemical, biological and electromagnetic pulse(EMP) weapons, anticipating that its nuclear “shadow” would deter responses by South Korea and the U.S.The think tanks said North Korea's use of such weapons would transform the nature of a major war on the Korean peninsula and cause immense damage to South Korea and the U.S. military as well as the civilian population.The two organizations said North Korea has reportedly amassed up to five-thousand tons of chemical weapons in addition to an unknown quantity of biological weapons, and that it likely has sufficient nuclear weapons to execute nuclear EMP attacks, but its ability to execute conventional EMP attacks is unknown.They recommended that South Korea and the U.S. enhance their ability to detect North Korean attacks to deter WMD and cyber attacks, while also conveying to Pyongyang the price to be paid for any and all provocations.