Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide humanitarian aid to Pakistan and Sudan, devastated by heavy rains, to support restoration efforts and help impacted locals to return to normalcy.The foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the government will provide 300-thousand dollars to Pakistan and 100-thousand dollars to Sudan in relief aid.More than one-thousand people have died from continuous rainfall in Pakistan, 350 of whom were children. Some one-thousand-500 people were wounded, while around 50-thousand houses were destroyed.The Pakistani government declared a state of emergency last Thursday.In Sudan, record rainfall has claimed 83 lives. Over 43-thousand houses were damaged, and some 150-thousand people are counted as flood victims.