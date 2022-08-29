Nuclear, Renewables to Account for Larger Proportion of Energy Creation by 2030

Photo : YONHAP News

Nuclear power is set to account for nearly 33 percent of South Korea’s total energy creation by 2030, according to a new energy plan that aims to reduce the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.The industry ministry on Tuesday said an advisory council drafted a working plan on the supply and demand of electricity to be applied from this year through 2036.Under the plan, renewable energy will rise to 21-point-five percent of total power generation while the proportion of energy from coal will sharply decrease by eight-point-seven percentage points to just over 21 percent.Based on the working-level plan, the ministry will come up with its first draft after consulting with other agencies and conducting an environmental impact assessment. A finalized plan will then be prepared following a public hearing and a report to parliament.These mid- to long-term plans on electricity supply cover a period of 15 years and are aimed at predicting power demand, constructing related facilities and designing the power mix.Compared to South Korea's declared greenhouse emissions reduction goals for 2030, known as the Nationally Determined Contribution, the proposal greatly increased the proportion of nuclear energy while reducing renewable energy.