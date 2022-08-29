Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Military to Increase Next Year's Budget for 3-Pronged Defense System

Written: 2022-08-30 17:27:54Updated: 2022-08-30 19:41:32

Military to Increase Next Year's Budget for 3-Pronged Defense System

Photo : YONHAP News

The military is set to expand its investment budget into a three-pronged defense system in the wake of North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile threats.

On Tuesday, the government announced a 2023 defense budget of 57-point-13 trillion won to be submitted to the National Assembly on Friday, up four-point-six percent from this year.

The government raised the budget for the three-pronged system comprising the Kill Chain, the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation and the Korea Air and Missile Defense by nine-point-four percent to five-point-25 trillion won.

The budget also earmarked six-point-64 trillion won to reinforce the military's operational response, one-point-four trillion won for technological development and 68-point-three billion won for space and cyber reconnaissance capabilities.

The allocation for strategic operations was set at 40-point-11 trillion won, while defense development is set to see an injection of 17-point-02 trillion won next year, a two-percent on-year increase.

Despite the rise in upgrading defense capability, funding for specific aspects such as ships and aircraft decreased, resulting in the category accounting for less than 30 percent of the overall defense budget. The Defense Acquisition Program Administration attributed the slashed budgets to the completion of major projects such as the KF-21 fighter jet and the Aegis-equipped KDX-III destroyer.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >