PPP Ratifies Party Constitution Revision to Redefine 'Crisis' Situations

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has ratified a revision to the party constitution to address the stalled transition into an emergency management system amid an ongoing leadership crisis.According to party spokespeople on Tuesday, 87 PPP lawmakers of 115 took part in a general meeting of lawmakers earlier in the day. They agreed by hand clapping to a revision to the first clause of the 96th article of the party constitution.The revision will officially recognize the party as being in a contingency mode if at least four seats in its five-member Supreme Council become vacant.The move is part of the PPP’s efforts to bypass a Seoul court ruling last week that suspended recently-appointed PPP interim leader Joo Ho-young from his duties until a ruling is made on the fate of its emergency committee.The Seoul Southern District Court judged that a six-month suspension imposed on former chair Lee Jun-seok by the party’s ethics committee over allegations of covering up sexual bribery did not amount to a crisis, which the party had used to justify the launch of the emergency committee headed by Joo.The current party constitution defines a "crisis" only as when its chair is vacant or its Supreme Council loses the power to normally function. The six-month vacancy by Lee was previously determined by party members as not constituting such a situation.The party plans to finalize the revision by holding a national standing committee later.