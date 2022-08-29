Interest-free Loans to be Offered for Tenants to Move out of ‘Ban-jiha’ Units

Photo : YONHAP News

Tenants of "ban-jiha", or semi-underground housing, units will be provided with interest-free loans of up to 50 million won to assist their move to an above ground dwelling starting next year.According to a confirmed national budget plan for 2023, the government raised its budgeted spending on income, job security and residence safety of low-income households to 31-point-six trillion won from this year’s 27-point-four trillion won.Under the plan, those living in semi-underground housing will be able to borrow up to 50 million won without paying interest to be used toward a lump sum deposit.The safety deficit of "ban-jiha" or semi-underground living quarters came to light during a summer deluge earlier this month. A flash flood in a Seoul neighborhood of one household of three women, including one with disability, had left them trapped inside their "ban-jiha" unit. Despite efforts to save them, the three died as their home rapidly became inundated by the heavy downpour.Those living in other vulnerable residential conditions such as vinyl houses, "gosiwons" and makeshift shelters for the homeless will be eligible for the same benefits, in addition to a 400-thousand won moving stipend.