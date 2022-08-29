S. Korea, US Launch Talks over Inflation Reduction Act

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have launched talks over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which excludes electric vehicles(EV) assembled outside of North America from tax incentives.A South Korean delegation of senior officials from the ministries of trade, finance and foreign affairs led by deputy trade minister Ahn Sung-il held a series of talks with United States Trade Representative(USTR) and commerce department officials, including Deputy USTR Sarah Bianchi, on Tuesday.During the meetings, the South Korean officials reportedly conveyed Seoul’s concerns that the new U.S. law will put South Korean automakers at a significant disadvantage and called for the deferment of the law until after Hyundai Motor completes its North American electric vehicle assembly line in 2025.The USTR said in a statement that the two sides highlighted the strength of the South Korea-U.S. trade relationship and the two nations’ close partnership, adding that they would keep in close contact on the issue regarding the law in the coming weeks.The two countries are likely to continue related talks during trade minister Ahn Duk-geun’s visit to the U.S. next week to attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity ministers' meeting. He is scheduled to sit down with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and other congressional and administrative officials.Industry minister Lee Chang-yang is also pushing for a trip to the U.S. to discuss the matter.