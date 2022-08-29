Consumption, Production, Investment All Retreat in July

Photo : YONHAP News

Economic indicators on national output, consumption and investment all declined in July for the first time in three months.Statistics Korea said on Wednesday that the retail sales index, a barometer of consumption, stood at 117-point-nine last month, down by zero-point-three percent from June.It marks the first time that consumption fell for five straight months since compiling related statistics in 1995, with the index retreating by zero-point-one percent to one percent every month since March.The Index of All Industry Production decreased by zero-point-one percent from June to 117-point-nine, after growing by zero-point-seven percent and zero-point-eight percent in the two previous months.Facility investment also shrank by three-point-two percent from a month earlier, making July the first month to see the contraction of all three major indices of economic activity since April.