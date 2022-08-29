S. Korea, US, Japan to Discuss Security Issues in Hawaii on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The top security advisers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will gather in Hawaii this week to discuss North Korea and other issues.According to U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Tuesday, National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han will sit down with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters in Honolulu on Thursday.The top security officials will first hold bilateral meetings with one another on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.The trilateral meeting, the first of its kind since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in May, is expected to focus on measures to deter North Korean provocations as it comes amid Pyongyang’s protest over the ongoing South Korea-U.S. military exercise, the Ulchi Freedom Shield.The officials will also likely exchange opinions on how to advance denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with regard to President Yoon’s "bold initiative," in which economic assistance will be pursued in exchange for the regime’s denuclearization steps.China’s regional provocation following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan early this month, as well as economic security issues including the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, will reportedly also be on the agenda.