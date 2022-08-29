Last Soviet Union Leader Mikhail Gorbachev Dies at 91

Photo : YONHAP News

Former leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91.The last leader of the Soviet Union played a pivotal role in his country’s establishment of diplomatic ties with South Korea in June 1990 following a summit with then-South Korean President Roh Tae-woo in San Francisco.According to a document disclosed by the foreign ministry in March of last year, the 1990 summit took place after both sides engaged in negotiations for two months under utmost secrecy.By establishing such ties, Gorbachev is regarded to have added a new chapter to South Korea's diplomatic history by broadening Seoul's diplomatic horizon northward.During the San Francisco meeting, the two leaders signed an agreement laying out the principles for establishing diplomatic ties. Their foreign ministers inked diplomatic relations about four months later. Gorbachev held another summit with Roh in Moscow that December. He then visited Jeju Island the following year, becoming the first Soviet Union leader to visit South Korea.Gorbachev visited South Korea several times after stepping down, including in 2001, 2008 and 2009, and sent a condolence message when former president Kim Dae-jung passed away in 2009.