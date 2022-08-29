Seoul Confirms Friction over Japan Coast Guard Research in Maritime EEZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry has confirmed that it did demand a Japanese research vessel suspend its activities when it sailed into South Korean waters earlier this week.Amid Japanese media reports about the South Korean government’s reaction to the maritime research activities of the ship, a ministry official in Seoul on Tuesday confirmed the diplomatic friction.The official said that Seoul lodged a protest and demanded the immediate suspension of the research vessel's activities via diplomatic channels with Tokyo on Monday when the ship trespassed. The official added the ministry dismissed a protest by the Japanese foreign ministry over the South Korean ministry’s response to the ship.Japanese media reported that a Japan Coast Guard ship was reminded that activity in South Korean waters is illegal and was asked to depart immediately by the Korea Coast Guard while conducting oceanographic research in waters some 100 kilometers northwest of the Danjo Islands of Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture.According to Japanese media, the research vessel replied that it was carrying out proper research within Japan’s exclusive economic zone(EEZ).The Japanese ship reportedly conducted its study in waters where South Korea and Japan’s EEZs overlap.