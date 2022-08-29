Menu Content

S. Korea, Poland Seek Ways to Boost Cooperation in Nuclear, Defense Industries

Written: 2022-08-31 12:03:26

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Poland discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in nuclear power plants and the defense industry on Tuesday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke over the phone and reviewed the two sides' active cooperation in economic security areas such as energy, infrastructure and defense, according to the top office.

The leaders took note of opportunities for increased cooperation in nuclear energy, agreeing to bolster governmental support in the sector.

They shared a positive assessment of the tangible two-way achievements in defense, including the signing of exclusive contracts by two leading South Korean firms last week implementing earlier defense equipment export deals to Poland.

Yoon requested Warsaw's continued support and interest in South Korean businesses operating in Poland, while Morawiecki hoped for their expanded participation in airport construction and other infrastructure projects.

The two leaders agreed to continue efforts to deepen their strategic partnership in various areas, including the South Korean port city of Busan's bid to host the World Expo in 2030.
