Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Air will launch flights connecting Incheon to the Hungarian capital of Budapest starting October 3.According to the nation's flag carrier on Wednesday, Boeing 787-9 jets will fly the route once a week during the first month, and twice a week from October 29.Having launched freight shipping operations to Budapest in February 2020, Korean Air aims to secure competitiveness on European routes and expand its business in the Eastern European market.The carrier will also resume flights to the Middle East and Southeast Asia that were suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.The Incheon-Dubai route will reopen on October 1, with flights operating three times a week, while those connecting Incheon to Phuket and Chiang Mai, respectively, will each run four times a week.