Defense Ministry to Consider Public Opinion Survey on BTS' Military Service Exemption

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry will look into surveying public sentiment on lifting mandatory military service for members of K-pop supergroup BTS in a bid to make a decision on the matter as soon as possible.In response to a question by main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Sul Hoon during a parliamentary defense committee meeting on Wednesday, defense minister Lee Jong-sup said he has directed that a public survey be carried out as soon as possible and a deadline be set on making a decision on the military service exemption.The remarks appeared to indicate a shifting stance by the minister as well as the head of the Military Manpower Administration, both of whom had earlier taken a more reserved position over concerns about fairness.Lawmakers from both rival parties sitting on the committee, including Sul and ruling People Power Party Rep. Sung Il-jong, had proposed using an opinion poll to reach a social consensus.The defense chief said the final decision will be made as soon as possible while taking into account the lawmakers' opinion and considering national interest.In a statement issued later in the day, the defense ministry said that the minister's order was to look into whether a survey is needed. If a survey is conducted, the ministry said it will refer to the results along with other considerations.A decision will need to be made soon, as the group’s oldest member, Jin, is required to enlist by December of this year.