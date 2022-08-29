Defense Ministry to Consider Public Opinion Survey on BTS' Military Service Exemption

The defense ministry will look into surveying public sentiment on lifting mandatory military service for members of K-pop supergroup BTS in a bid to make a decision on the matter as soon as possible.
In response to a question by main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Sul Hoon during a parliamentary defense committee meeting on Wednesday, defense minister Lee Jong-sup said he has directed that a public survey be carried out as soon as possible and a deadline be set on making a decision on the military service exemption.
The remarks appeared to indicate a shifting stance by the minister as well as the head of the Military Manpower Administration, both of whom had earlier taken a more reserved position over concerns about fairness.
Lawmakers from both rival parties sitting on the committee, including Sul and ruling People Power Party Rep. Sung Il-jong, had proposed using an opinion poll to reach a social consensus.
The defense chief said the final decision will be made as soon as possible while taking into account the lawmakers' opinion and considering national interest.
In a statement issued later in the day, the defense ministry said that the minister's order was to look into whether a survey is needed. If a survey is conducted, the ministry said it will refer to the results along with other considerations.
A decision will need to be made soon, as the group’s oldest member, Jin, is required to enlist by December of this year.